NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsThree Lessons Gautam Adani Learnt From His 'North Star' Ratan Tata
ADVERTISEMENT

Three Lessons Gautam Adani Learnt From His 'North Star' Ratan Tata

Gautam Adani said that Ratan Tata was among the legions of entrepreneurs that inspired him.

11 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani reminisces three major areas where Ratan Tata has shaped his business decisions. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Gautam Adani reminisces three major areas where Ratan Tata has shaped his business decisions. (Source: NDTV Profit)

Ratan Tata was a remarkable individual, possessing extraordinary capabilities that transcended traditional business boundaries, billionaire Gautam Adani wrote in a tribute to the late industrialist.

Tata was one among the legions of entrepreneurs that inspired the Adani-group chairman. Losing Tata has meant losing a mentor and his North star, Adani wrote in his tribute in the Economic Times.

Adani reminisced on three major areas where Tata shaped his business decisions.

ALSO READ

Gautam Adani Accelerates On Forbes Rich List Adding $48 Billion To His Fortune
Opinion
Gautam Adani Accelerates On Forbes Rich List Adding $48 Billion To His Fortune
Read More

Three Lessons From Ratan Tata

The first area of influence is international ventures, according to Adani. Tata inspired him to carry the Indian imprint across nations just like his ventures did, Adani wrote.

This inspired Adani to take ventures global, to push beyond the comfort zone and go to Australia, Sri Lanka, Israel and Africa, he wrote.

He mentioned Tata's encouraging words during crucial stages of building the Navi Mumbai Airport. Navigating through the multiple challenges during this project was not easy but the encouragement was pivotal, he said

As the third lesson, Adani said that it was never about profit but about purpose for Tata. Focused on serving the greater good, the perspective has helped Adani approach his projects differently as well, he said.

As one of the leading infrastructural developers in the country, the vision to transform Dharavi is a challenging responsibility that the group has taken up, Adani said.

The country has lost one of its most brilliant and humanistic sons, he wrote.

"The outpouring of grief and recollection of numerous anecdotes reflect the giant of a man he was and the lasting impact he had on innumerable lives....may we strive to be a even a portion of what he was," Adani wrote.

ALSO READ

From Boomers' Tata Salt To Gen Z's Starbucks, Ratan Tata Worked For All
Opinion
From Boomers' Tata Salt To Gen Z's Starbucks, Ratan Tata Worked For All
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT