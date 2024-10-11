Three Lessons Gautam Adani Learnt From His 'North Star' Ratan Tata
Gautam Adani said that Ratan Tata was among the legions of entrepreneurs that inspired him.
Ratan Tata was a remarkable individual, possessing extraordinary capabilities that transcended traditional business boundaries, billionaire Gautam Adani wrote in a tribute to the late industrialist.
Tata was one among the legions of entrepreneurs that inspired the Adani-group chairman. Losing Tata has meant losing a mentor and his North star, Adani wrote in his tribute in the Economic Times.
Adani reminisced on three major areas where Tata shaped his business decisions.
Three Lessons From Ratan Tata
The first area of influence is international ventures, according to Adani. Tata inspired him to carry the Indian imprint across nations just like his ventures did, Adani wrote.
This inspired Adani to take ventures global, to push beyond the comfort zone and go to Australia, Sri Lanka, Israel and Africa, he wrote.
He mentioned Tata's encouraging words during crucial stages of building the Navi Mumbai Airport. Navigating through the multiple challenges during this project was not easy but the encouragement was pivotal, he said
As the third lesson, Adani said that it was never about profit but about purpose for Tata. Focused on serving the greater good, the perspective has helped Adani approach his projects differently as well, he said.
As one of the leading infrastructural developers in the country, the vision to transform Dharavi is a challenging responsibility that the group has taken up, Adani said.
The country has lost one of its most brilliant and humanistic sons, he wrote.
"The outpouring of grief and recollection of numerous anecdotes reflect the giant of a man he was and the lasting impact he had on innumerable lives....may we strive to be a even a portion of what he was," Adani wrote.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.