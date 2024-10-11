Three Lessons Gautam Adani Learnt From His 'North Star' Ratan Tata

The first area of influence is international ventures, according to Adani. Tata inspired him to carry the Indian imprint across nations just like his ventures did, Adani wrote.

This inspired Adani to take ventures global, to push beyond the comfort zone and go to Australia, Sri Lanka, Israel and Africa, he wrote.

He mentioned Tata's encouraging words during crucial stages of building the Navi Mumbai Airport. Navigating through the multiple challenges during this project was not easy but the encouragement was pivotal, he said

As the third lesson, Adani said that it was never about profit but about purpose for Tata. Focused on serving the greater good, the perspective has helped Adani approach his projects differently as well, he said.

As one of the leading infrastructural developers in the country, the vision to transform Dharavi is a challenging responsibility that the group has taken up, Adani said.