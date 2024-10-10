NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsRatan Tata's Top Quotes: A Legacy of Wisdom And Inspiration
Ratan Tata's Top Quotes: A Legacy of Wisdom And Inspiration

I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right - Ratan Tata 1937-2024)

10 Oct 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the iconic Indian business leader who led the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a monumental legacy. Under his visionary leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally with strategic acquisitions like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus, and witnessed tremendous growth in sectors such as IT, telecom, and hospitality. 

Tata's extraordinary contributions to Indian industry were recognised with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan (2008), Padma Bhushan (2000), Maharashtra Bhushan (2006), and Assam Baibhav (2021).

In addition to his business acumen, Ratan Tata was deeply involved in philanthropy, supporting education, healthcare, and rural development through charitable trusts such as the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. A prominent figure in global business, he also donated $28 million to Harvard Business School in 2010, demonstrating his enduring commitment to advancing education.

Tata's wisdom, humility, and values have inspired countless individuals around the world.

Here Are Some Of Ratan Tata's Famous Quotes

I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.
Ratan Tata (1937-2024)
