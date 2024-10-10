'We Owe Everything We've Become To Ratan Tata', JLR Says
It was thanks to Ratan Tata’s singular vision that Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell says.
Jaguar Land Rover owes everything it has become to Ratan Tata, said its chief executive officer, underscoring the “unwavering support and dedication” the business stalwart brought to the job.
“The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Mr. Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual,” JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said in a posted on the company’s website.
“It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication.”
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and chairperson of Tata Trusts, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday. In 2008, under his leadership, Tata Motors Ltd. acquired a bleeding Jaguar Land Rover Plc—from Ford Motor Co. for a total consideration of $2.3 billion. Today, JLR earns three times as much in a quarter.
“Mr. Tata led us on an extraordinary journey. He inspired incredible new chapters in our history. Under his generous and trusting guidance, we have felt deeply proud to be part of the Tata story,” Mardell said. “On behalf of everyone at JLR, I would like to offer our sincerest thanks for his remarkable leadership.”