'We Owe Everything We've Become To Ratan Tata', JLR Says

Jaguar Land Rover owes everything it has become to Ratan Tata, said its chief executive officer, underscoring the “unwavering support and dedication” the business stalwart brought to the job.

“The entire JLR family is profoundly saddened by the death of Mr. Ratan Tata. His personal achievements and legacy are unequalled in society, and the mark he leaves on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual,” JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said in a condolence message posted on the company’s website.

“It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication.”