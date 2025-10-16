Rapido Mulls Expansion Of Ownly Pilot Food Delivery Program In Bengaluru

Rapido is eyeing the expansion of its food delivery pilot prgram, Ownly in Bengaluru, people privy to the information told NDTV Profit. The ride hailing application operator is targeting new pincodes with high-frequency customers like students and office-goers.

Rapido is also in discussion to bring Ownly to Delhi and Mumbai.

Launched in August, Rapido is not seeing a much demand for food delivery at Ownly application. Ownly is competing with more popular food delivery applications like Swiggy and Zomato.

However, unlike its well-established competitors who take commissions on order value, it uses an unique three-tier delivery fee to charge users. Ownly charges Rs 20 for orders below Rs 100, 25 for orders above Rs 100, and Rs 50 for orders above Rs 400.

Ownly is available in HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Koramangala as of now. Now, the aim is to expand the service to more areas where demand for food delivery services is high.

The expansion will probably give Rapido more data to take more effective decision to run the new service in the future. In case, Ownly becomes successful in fetching more orders, it may act as a fuel to launch the service in Mumbai and Delhi.