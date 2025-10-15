Rapido Partners With Goibibo, RedBus, ConfirmTkt For An All-In-One Travel App

Mobility application Rapido has announced separate partnerships with platforms like Goibibo, redBus, ConfirmTkt, integrating the services that they provide into one application.

The unicorn's integration with Goibibo entails hotel and flight bookings, while partnerships with bus ticketing platforms redBus and ConfirmTk will bring services like inter-city bus bookings and train bookings to the Rapido App.

The move aims to transform Rapido into a one-stop application for all the travel needs of its five-crore active users across more than 400 cities in the country. Rapido told news agency PTI that it is all set to onboard up to 10 crore digital travel users by clubbing together daily mobility and travel booking in one app.

Rapido's Co-Founder, Aravind Sanka spoke about how the company has always stood for simplifying travels and make it more economically accessible for people.

For the new services, Rapido has also added a new "travel" section on the home screen on its application.

"With this launch, we are taking a bold step forward by extending that promise from daily commutes to long-distance journeys. What excites us most is the opportunity to unlock travel for Bharat in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where inclusivity, affordability, and trust matter most. From the first mile to the last mile, Rapido is shaping the future of mobility and travel as a true one-stop partner for every Indian", he stated.

Sanka also expressed gratitude to the company's partners for "strengthening" its vision and being a part of the journey.

ConfirmTkt and ixigo Trains CEO Dinesh Kumar Kotha said, "At Confirmtkt, we have always focused on making train travel seamless and accessible for every Indian. This partnership with Rapido extends that vision to millions of new users, allowing them to plan and book train journeys with greater ease and confidence. By bringing trains into the Rapido ecosystem, we are collectively enhancing convenience and affordability for travellers across the country."