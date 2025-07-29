Rani Kapur Seeks Closure Over Son Sunjay Kapur’s Death And Raises Concerns About Sona Comstar's Legacy

On her ties to the company, Rani Kapur told ANI, "I may be old and frail now, but my memory of being with my husband when Sona Comstar was set up is strong. I remember the early days—built with care, sacrifice and love. Our legacy must be passed on, as my husband always wanted."

However, in a statement on July 28, Sona BLW Precision Forgings clarified again over allegations by Rani Kapur, mother of late Sona Comstar chairman, Sunjay Kapur, that the leading auto components manufacturer is not a 'family run' business. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Sona BLW said that Rani Kapur has 'no locus standi' on any business matter related to the company and has also not held direct or indirect role in the company 'since at least 2019'.

"Given my health and age, I will not be making any further comments. My legal team will address everything necessary," shared Kapur.

The unfolding dispute highlights the tensions between emotional legacy and corporate governance in one of India’s prominent auto component manufacturers.