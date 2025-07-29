Rani Kapur Seeks Closure Over Son Sunjay Kapur’s Death And Raises Concerns About Sona Comstar's Legacy
On July 25, Rani Kapur wrote to the board of Sona Comstar seeking a deferment of the company's Annual General Meeting, alleging coercion, misuse of documents.
Rani Kapur, mother of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur and former chairperson of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., on Tuesday said that Sona Comstar was built with care, sacrifice and love. In her first interaction since her son's untimely death in London, Kapur shared that she still doesn't know what happened to her son. "I am old now. I need closure before I go," she told ANI.
I still don’t know what happened to my son. I need closure before I go. I am here to remind the world that our family legacy must not be lost.Rani kapur to ANI
On July 25, Rani Kapur wrote to the board of Sona Comstar seeking a deferment of the company's Annual General Meeting, alleging coercion, misuse of documents, and attempts to usurp the family’s legacy following Sunjay Kapur’s death. She made the request through her legal representatives.
In response, Sona Comstar clarified that Rani Kapur is neither a shareholder nor an official of the company, and therefore has no legal standing to influence corporate decisions. “Her consent is not required for running the business,” the company said in a statement.
On her ties to the company, Rani Kapur told ANI, "I may be old and frail now, but my memory of being with my husband when Sona Comstar was set up is strong. I remember the early days—built with care, sacrifice and love. Our legacy must be passed on, as my husband always wanted."
However, in a statement on July 28, Sona BLW Precision Forgings clarified again over allegations by Rani Kapur, mother of late Sona Comstar chairman, Sunjay Kapur, that the leading auto components manufacturer is not a 'family run' business. In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Sona BLW said that Rani Kapur has 'no locus standi' on any business matter related to the company and has also not held direct or indirect role in the company 'since at least 2019'.
"Given my health and age, I will not be making any further comments. My legal team will address everything necessary," shared Kapur.
The unfolding dispute highlights the tensions between emotional legacy and corporate governance in one of India’s prominent auto component manufacturers.