Rajiv Bajaj Urges Lower Tax Rates On Commuter Motorcycles

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., blames the steep rise in commuter motorcycles on overregulation and high taxation.

Bajaj urged the Indian government to consider a lower tax rate on commuter motorcycles to 18% from the current 28%. "Two-wheeler volumes have not yet recovered to pre-Covid levels," he told reporters on Friday at the launch event of the new all-new 400cc Pulsar motorcycle.

The Pulsar NS 400 will sit on top of the Pulsar range. The Pune-based manufacturer has been on a mission to revitalise its popular Pulsar line up since the last few months. The Pulsar N250 received some much-needed updates recently as well.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1.85 lakh. This is around Rs 46,000 lower than the Dominar and the upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

Bajaj Auto has a dual-focused strategy aimed at capturing the 400-cc segment market. This strategy entails leveraging their Pulsar brand for higher volumes and partnering with Triumph and KTM to target margins in this segment. "Bajaj Auto's upcoming CNG motorcycle will cut fuel expenses by half," he said.

Additionally, Bajaj said the auto maker is closely competing with Honda in the 125-cc segment now as well.