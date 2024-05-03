Bajaj Auto Gets A New Flagship In Pulsar NS400Z
With the Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj Auto has launched its biggest Pulsar yet that promises affordable power to the masses at a price tag of Rs 1.85 lakh.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. has launched its biggest Pulsar yet, to build on the brand equity the motorcycle enjoys, even after more than two decades in continuous production.
With the Pulsar NS400Z, the Pune-based automaker has at once gained a new flagship that promises power to the masses and delivers a flavour of motorcycling that is distinct from its brethren in the Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke and the Triumph Speed 400—all middleweight pocket rockets made by ‘Hamara Bajaj’.
At Rs 1.85 lakh, it will also be the cheapest of the lot.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Features
Equipped with the 373 cc engine that powered the KTM 390 Duke until last year, the Pulsar NS400Z borrows its underpinnings from the Dominar 400 as well as the much-smaller Pulsar NS200. The new motorcycle produces 40 BHP of power at the crank and sends 35 NM of torque to the rear wheel via a six-speed powertrain. The braking duties are handled by upside-down forks at the front and a single disc at the rear.
In terms of equipment, the motorcycle gets LED lights all around, including the lightning bolt-shaped daylight running lights that flank the projector headlight upfront. At the back, the signature trailing tail-lights make their presence felt.
Unlike the other Pulsars in Bajaj Auto’s line-up, the Pulsar NS400Z gets a flat handlebar that should aid handling in city traffic as well as enable effortless cruising on the highway. The instrument cluster gets a colour TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation on some variants.
The motorcycle is available in four colours—black, white, red and grey—with a smattering of graphics. Online bookings are now open at Rs 5,000.