RailTel Eyes International Opportunities After Navratna Tag

RailTel Corp. has started the groundwork for setting up international business after securing Navratna status from the government, according to the company's Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjai Kumar.

The government classifies public sector undertakings into three categories—Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna. Navratna status is granted to companies previously classified as Miniratna Category I for outstanding financial and market performance.

Kumar told NDTV Profit that the Navratna status will give RailTel an edge in the market and send a positive message to its investors, purchasers, and customers.

In addition to exploring business opportunities internationally, the status upgrade includes a host of other benefits for RailTel.

“We can make more investments when we compare with the previous status. We can now open offices abroad as well. We have recently started some foreign business efforts,” he said.