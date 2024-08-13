Inox Wind To Suzlon: Favourable Macros Evident In Growing Order Books

After a sluggish capacity growth of only 5.2% from fiscals 2017 to 2024, macros for the wind energy sector are now rebounding. Various government initiatives and expectations of strong wind energy capacity additions could benefit wind engineering, procurement, and construction players like Inox Wind Ltd. and Suzlon Energy Ltd.

The growing traction is evident in the companies' order book growth in first quarter of fiscal 2025, and stand to provide a huge revenue potential.