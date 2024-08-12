Inox Wind's Current Order Book Can Bring In Rs 17,000-Crore Revenue

Inox Wind Ltd.'s order book at the end of the first quarter gives the company a large revenue visibility for the next two years, according to Devansh Jain, executive director of the Inox Group. It stood at 2,917 megawatts in the April-June period, compared to 2,446 megawatts at the start of the financial year.

The company currently earns around Rs 6 crore per megawatt, Jain said. This means the company's current order book could have a revenue potential of Rs 17,502 crore over the next two years.