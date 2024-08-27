RailTel Bags Rs 71 Crore Order From Eastern Railway
The work order is expected to be completed by November 2025.
RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. bagged a work order from Eastern Railway worth Rs 71 crore on Tuesday. The contract involves the implementation of a unified communication infrastructure comprising LANInfra, IP exchange, VolP-based control communication, and an IP-MPLS-based network over Eastern Railway routes, according to an exchange filing.
The work order is expected to be completed by November 2025.
Last month, the company won a work order worth Rs 186.81 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance of the Health Management Information System and an Integrated Empanelled Hospital Referral Portal for Indian Railways.
RailTel's orderbook stands at Rs 4,682 crore as of June 30, with 40%, or Rs 1,883 crore, coming from state governments and 20%, or Rs 952 crore, from railways.
Shares of RailTel Corp. declined as much as 1.5% intraday to Rs 495.5 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.5% lower at Rs 500.3 apiece as of 1:30 p.m., compared to a 0.2% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 162% in the last 12 months and 41% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 55.
Two analysts tracking RailTel Corp. have a 'sell' rating on the stock and one suggests a 'buy', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 45%.