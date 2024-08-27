RailTel Bags Rs 71 Crore Order From Eastern Railway

RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. bagged a work order from Eastern Railway worth Rs 71 crore on Tuesday. The contract involves the implementation of a unified communication infrastructure comprising LANInfra, IP exchange, VolP-based control communication, and an IP-MPLS-based network over Eastern Railway routes, according to an exchange filing.

The work order is expected to be completed by November 2025.

Last month, the company won a work order worth Rs 186.81 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the design, development, implementation, operations, and maintenance of the Health Management Information System and an Integrated Empanelled Hospital Referral Portal for Indian Railways.

RailTel's orderbook stands at Rs 4,682 crore as of June 30, with 40%, or Rs 1,883 crore, coming from state governments and 20%, or Rs 952 crore, from railways.