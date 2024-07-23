RailTel Corp Shares Gain After Rs 187-Crore Order Win From Railway Ministry

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after it won a work order worth Rs 186.81 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The order involves design, development, implementation, operations and maintenance of the Health Management Information System and an Integrated Empanelled Hospital Referral Portal for Indian Railways, according to an exchange filing

The Ministry of Railways owns 72.84% stake in RailTel Corp. as on date. The contract is to be executed within four years.

The Miniratna state-run company reported a total income of Rs 852 crore for the last quarter of 2023-24 against Rs 707.29 crore in the year-ago period.