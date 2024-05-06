Raids Reveal Expired Food, Cockroaches And Fungi In Karachi Bakery And Other Popular Telangana Eateries

Food safety officials in Telangana raided outlets of popular eateries such as Karachi Bakery and Bilal Ice Cream and seized expired food from the outlets. The action comes days after popular brands like MDH, Nestle India Ltd. and Everest have come under the scanner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for alleged high levels of pesticides.

The Food Safety Commissioner for Telangana officials also raided other markets and restaurants where they found food unfit for human consumption.

The officials, while conducting an inspection in the Himayatnagar area, found expired cheese, syrup, sandwich breads and brown sugar in Clove Vegetarian Fine Dine. According to a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, they also found live cockroaches in the ice cream storage unit and carrots infested with fungi.