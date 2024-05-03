Dabur Spices Meet FSSAI Regulations, CEO Assures No Use Of Ethylene Oxide

Dabur India Ltd. said on Thursday that its masala powders are safe and free from any regulatory issues in light of recent contamination concerns surrounding MDH and Everest spices. Dabur does not treat its Badshah spice mixtures for the domestic market with the carcinogenic ethylene oxide, and their use in international markets complies with prescribed limits, according to the company.

"All our spices comply with the regulations set up by FSSAI for Indian markets and by the Spice Board of India for the overseas markets," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said in a post-earnings call.

Dabur's Badshah brand has not been banned anywhere, he clarified.

For exports, Dabur's ethylene oxide treatment, which is used to prevent microbial growth, adheres to the limits set by the Indian Spice Board. Each consignment undergoes testing by the Spice Board to ensure compliance with their regulations and specifications before being shipped out, he said.

The clarification follows last month's recall of popular Indian spice blend brands—MDH and Everest—in Singapore and Hong Kong due to high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and can cause cancer over long exposure. Australia’s food safety agency and the US Food and Drug Administration have also stepped up scrutiny of spices sold by Indian companies to decide if any action is required.