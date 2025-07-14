Protect Cities, But Be Practical: Former Power Secretary Anil Razdan On Sulphur-Norm Rollback

The government has eased sulphur emission norms by withdrawing its 2015 rule that mandated the installation of sulphur emission systems in thermal power plants. The move comes after studies showed no real impact from the systems, apart from expenditure.

Former power secretary Anil Razdan said the change was overdue. "There have been protests that Indian coal doesn't have sulphur per se, except very few and far between varieties. By all means, protect the cities from pollution, but please see the kind of coal you’re using," he said.

Razdan pointed to widespread pollution sources beyond power plants. "There are brick kilns all over the country which are using coal and god knows what kind. Be strict about everybody there, don't only go for the big fish."

He said the decision could encourage private participation. "I think it's certainly a leg up for some private investment to come in."

He noted that NTPC was largely the only entity that complied with the original directive. "Their investment is certainly giving out cleaner emission, and within the city norms the stipulation which has been put for 10 km area is very desirable. For the rest of the country, it will probably ease tariffs also to some extent."

Razdan urged a shift in perspective. "Look at per capita consumption globally — our share of emission is still very low as compared to developed countries. For effective solutions, look at per capita emission and not just gross emission."

Highlighting India's geographical and resource limitations, he said, "Hydro sources being limited, land is also limited in India. We don’t have the luxury of surplus land. Trying pump storage also if we can."

He emphasised the need for reliable backup to renewables. "Renewable power is an intermittent power and you need strong support. China has done that with thermal and nuclear power. India will have to go the same way given the size of our population and the expanding phase of the economy."

"Both thermal and nuclear should ramp up base load power and whenever renewable power is there, we also have to yank it up with storage facilities."

With rising digital infrastructure and EVs, he flagged the coming power surge. "With IT expansion, the kind of powers that will be required in data packs, activities and transactions, power demand is going to surge. And the EV is being recommended across the country. You need much more electricity."

"You'll have to add a healthy balance of base load power, where I think private sector will also be expected to come into the nuclear sector, with all due safeguards from the atomic energy regulatory body," stated Razdan, emphasising that private players may also have to step into the nuclear sector.

He said the next six to 12 months will be crucial. "We have to assess the demand which we need for data centres because we're going electronic in a very big way," said Razdan.

He also stressed the need for decentralised solar solutions. "Simultaneously, urban buildings will have to produce their own solar power, with designs being reorganised."