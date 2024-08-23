Premier Energies To Use IPO Proceeds To Build Hyderabad Solar Plant

Premier Energies Ltd. intends to use the funds raised from its initial public offering to set up an integrated solar module manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Managing Director Chiranjeev Singh Saluja said.

"We have plans to set up a 4 gigawatt solar cell module manufacturing facility of the latest technology—Topcon technology—in Hyderabad," he told NDTV Profit.

Saluja said that of the Rs 1,291.4 crore net proceeds raised through the IPO, Rs 1,000 crore will be used for expansion. Premier Energies will raise up to Rs 2,830.4 crore from the primary market, of which Rs 1,539 crore will go to shareholders selling stake through offer for sale portion of the issue. GEF Capital, a private equity firm, entered the company in 2020 and will do a partial exit via OFS, Saluja said.

The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 427–450 apiece.