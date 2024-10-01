Mukta A2 Cinemas Caps Food And Beverage Prices At Rs 99 Post Karan Johar's Comments

Mukta A2 Cinemas, founded by Karz and Pardes director Subhash Ghai, announced a Rs 99 cap on all food and beverage prices to make movie outing costs more affordable for Indians. The move aims to remove one of the most common deterrents for moviegoers was revealed at the Big Cine Expo on Tuesday.

This comes after Bollywood filmmaker and Producer Karan Johar recently said that movie viewership could be down due to the high cost incurred during visits to multiplex theatres. While speaking to the Hollywood Reporter India, Johar cited a survey claiming that 90 out of 100 households could afford to visit multiplexes only twice a year.

Movie critic and film business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news of Mukta A2 Cinemas' big move on X. It is a 'game changer' as the move aims to remove one of the most common deterrents for moviegoers, he said.