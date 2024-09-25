Karan Johar's Rs 10,000 Multiplex Claim: Fact Or Fiction, Asks Multiplex Association

The Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday marked its disagreement in response to film producer Karan Johar's claim that a movie outing costs a family of four persons around Rs 10,000, due to inflated food and beverages costs.

The cinema operators' body said a family of four, on an average, incurs a cost of Rs 1,560 during a visit to a multiplex, which includes the expenditure on food and drinks.

In 2023, the average ticket price across all cinemas in India was Rs 130 per ticket, the association said. The country’s largest cinema chain, PVR INOX, reported an ATP of Rs 258 for fiscal 2024, it pointed out.

"Additionally, the average spend per head on food and beverages at PVR INOX during this period stood at Rs 132. This brings the total average expenditure for a family of four to Rs 1,560 —significantly different from the Rs 10,000 figure carried in the media reports," the association said in a statement.