Polycab Emerges As Lowest Bidder For BSNL Contract Worth Over Rs 1,500 Crore

Polycab India Ltd. has emerged as the lowest bidder for a contract worth Rs 1,549.7 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

The contract involves development, upgradation and operation along with maintenance of the middle-mile network for BharatNet. The company will get three years for construction and 10 years of maintenance contract, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

For the first five years, the maintenance contract will be provided to the company at 5.5% per annum of capital expenditure per year and at 6.5% per year for the next five years, the filing said.