PNC Infratech Files Writ Petitions Challenging One-Year Ban From Road Ministry Tenders

PNC Infratech Ltd. said on Monday that it has filed three separate writ petitions in the Delhi High Court challenging a recent order issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The order, dated Oct. 18, disqualifies the company and its two special purpose vehicles—PNC Khajuraho Highways Private Ltd. and PNC Bundelkhand Highways Private Ltd.—from participating in any tender processes for a duration of one year.

The company filed the petitions on Monday, seeking immediate relief from the disqualification, which is linked to an ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry related to a bribery case. Along with the writ petitions, PNC Infratech has requested ad-interim orders to stay the operation and implementation of the disqualification until the petitions are resolved.