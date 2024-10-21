PNC Infratech Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit—Here's Why

PNC Infratech share price hit the 20% lower circuit in trade today after the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways disqualified the company from participating in any bids by the ministry for a period of one year starting Oct. 18, 2024, in linkage with ongoing CBI investigation pertaining to a bribery case.

It is to be noted that on Jun. 8, the CBI had conducted searches at PNC’s corporate offices, other locations and the residences of Yogesh Kumar Jain, MD, PNC and T. R. Rao, Whole Time Director.

According to JM Financial, while PNC will pivot it focus on state entities like MSRDC, UPEIDA, CIDCO, etc. in highways vertical and explore non-highway verticals like Metro, water (JJM), railways, etc. with renewed vigour, it believes that the pace of incremental order inflows will slow down.

The brokerage has downgraded the stock to a 'Hold' rating as compared to 'Buy' rating with a price target of Rs 410, implying a 10.7% downside on the previous close.