Piramal Pharma Targets Over $2 Billion Revenue By Fiscal 2030, Says Chairperson

Piramal Pharma Ltd. is aiming to be an over $2 billion global pharma, health and wellness firm by fiscal 2030, company Chairperson Nandini Piramal said on Wednesday. In the next five years, the company is targeting its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) vertical to become a $1.2 billion entity, she told reporters in an interaction.

Besides, Piramal Pharma has set its critical care vertical to touch $600 million by the end of the decade and the consumer healthcare vertical a $200 million entity.