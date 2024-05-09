Paytm Refutes Reports On Lending Partners Invoking Loan Guarantees Due To Repayment Default

Paytm has refuted media reports on its lending partners invoking loan guarantees due to repayment defaults. The company acts as a distributor of loans and does not provide a first-loss default guarantee or other loan guarantees to its lending partners, it said.

"Paytm acts as a distributor of loans and does not provide a First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) or other loan guarantees to lending partners. Therefore, the article’s claims about invoking loan guarantees due to repayment defaults by our partnered lenders are inaccurate," it said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Paytm will continue to collaborate with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies for a diversified lending partnership network, it said.

"Our personal loan distribution business was not disrupted and continued to scale effectively. The merchant loan business resumed at the end of March 2024, following the completion of the '@paytm' handle transition," it said.

The response comes after some media reports claimed that Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. and some other lending partners invoked loan guarantees that Paytm provided to them in lieu of repayment defaults from customers.