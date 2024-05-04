Paytm COO And President Bhavesh Gupta Resigns

Bhavesh Gupta, president and chief operating officer of One97 Communications Ltd. that owns the brand Paytm has resigned with effect May 4 due to personal reasons.

He would be relieved from the services close of business hours on May 31, the company said in an exchange filing. However, he would continue as an advisor in the CEO's office after May 31.

"In line with our on-going conversations, due to personal reasons, I will be unable to continue as President & COO and am resigning effective close of business hours 31st May 2024 and request to be relieved accordingly. I will continue to support you and the organisation in my capacity as an advisor in the CEO office," Gupta wrote in his resignation letter addressed to Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Before this, One97 Communications also withdrew its nominee, Gupta, from the board of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd., where he served as a director and board member. This happened after Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down from the board.

Along with Gupta's resignation, One97 Communications has also announced other management rejigs.