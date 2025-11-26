Paytm Payments Services Gets Final RBI Nod For Aggregator Operations

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday granted the authorisation certificate to Paytm Payments Services Ltd. to operate as a payment aggregator.

"Growth in such business will be reflected in the consolidated financials of the company," Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd. said in a stock exchange filing.

In August, the RBI granted in-principle authorisation to Paytm and asked the company to undertake a system audit that also includes a cybersecurity audit and submit the report within six months.

The central bank had previously declined Paytm's application, citing non-compliance with foreign direct investment norms. PPSL received approval from the central government for downstream investment from the parent company in August 2024, after which it resubmitted its PA application.