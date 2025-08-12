Paytm Payments Gets RBI Nod To Operate As Online Payment Aggregator

Paytm Payments Services Ltd. has received the Reserve Bank of India's nod to operate as an online payment aggregator, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The RBI, in its letter to the Paytm payments arm, has asked the company to undertake a system audit that also includes cyber security audit and submit the report to the central bank within six months.

If the company fails to submit the report, the in-principle authorisation granted shall lapse and the final authorisation will not be considered.

The central bank had previously declined Paytm's application, citing non-compliance with foreign direct investment norms. The RBI also instructed Paytm to meet the requirements before reapplying.

Earlier this month, Alibaba Group affiliate Antfin exited Paytm by selling 5.84% stake.