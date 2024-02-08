Paytm Payments Bank Board In Spotlight After RBI Crackdown

The crackdown at Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. is likely to be a precursor to the Reserve Bank of India revoking its licence.

The RBI's fresh directions, including a bar on fresh deposits, came roughly two years after Paytm Payments Bank was asked to stop onboarding new clients. That suggests that all this while the bank was unable to take remedial measures.

And while that raises questions about practices at the bank, the RBI's action also puts the company's board in the spotlight. It includes experienced professionals from the finance and banking industry, a former bureaucrat and its first-ever CEO candidate.

"It is a tricky situation in that sense because an associate of yours has to make independent decisions," Madhur Deora, chief financial officer of parent entity One97 Communications Ltd., had said on a Feb. 1 call a day after the RBI's strictures. "But if those decisions and those actions then are found to be incomplete or wanting from the regulator, and obviously, it has reputational risk on all of us."

Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, a part-time chairperson at the payments bank, had a different opinion.

"I'm very happy to tell you about the amount of work that we've done in (the) payments bank, although it has not achieved the fruitful result like you and I are seeing today," he had said. "In one of the audits from the regulator, it actually was said that we have seen material improvements. And that was very humbling for me to hear."

Paytm Payments Bank has also seen frequent changes at its helm. Shinjini Kumar, now an independent director, was slated to be the chief executive officer but was replaced by Renu Satti right before its launch. Satti stepped down in July 2018, and was replaced by Satish Kumar Gupta, who left the bank in October 2022 and was replaced by incumbent Surinder Chawla.