Paras Defence Launches QIP To Raise Up To Rs 200 Crore

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement to raise up to Rs 200 crore.

The management committee of the company approved the opening date of the QIP as Oct. 1 and fixed Rs 1,096.35 per share as the floor price, an exchange filing stated.

The floor marks a discount of 1.68% as against the stock's current market price of Rs 1,115.1.

Notably, Paras Defence had secured the nod from its board of directors in August to raise funds in one or more tranches through QIP.