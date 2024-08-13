Paras Defence Eyes 30% Revenue Growth Annually After Strong Q1 Results

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. has a funnel of opportunities across all its sub-verticals that could fuel future growth. The company is aiming for a 20–30% growth in revenue on a yearly basis, Director Amit Mahajan said.

"I would consider the driving force behind any growth to be the amount of opportunities that a particular company has. And we have a solid lineup," Mahajan told NDTV Profit in a interview. "Our opportunity funnel is in the excess of thousands of crores and our order book is at least 2x."

Mahajan also shared his projection on the pace of linear growth for the company and the five-to-seven-year compound annual growth rate.

"We are looking at 20–30% growth, we would want to have that visibility for the next three years. In the next five years, maybe it will be higher than that. However, 20–30% is the kind of growth rate you should be looking at from a company like Paras Defence," Mahajan said.