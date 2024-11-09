Packaged Food Makers Sell Products With Low Health Ratings In India: Report
In low-income countries, the average score for food companies' products was 1.8 compared to 2.3 in high-income countries.
Global packaged food giants such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Kellanova, Nestle, Lotte and Mars have been found to sell less healthy products in low-income countries including India, according to the fifth edition of the Global Access to Nutrition Index 2024.
The independent index, published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative — a global nonprofit organisation — revealed significant discrepancies in health star ratings. In low-income countries, the average score for food companies' products was 1.8 compared to 2.3 in high-income countries. According to the index, products are rated from 1 to 5 points on the health star rating system, with scores above 3.5 considered healthier. This is the first index to separate scores by income level.
"The rising use of weight loss medications has started to disrupt the packaged foods sector in high-income countries, creating pressure on food companies to look for new product lines and markets," the ATNi report stated. "Many multinationals are also increasingly deriving more revenue from low and middle-income countries than from high income countries."
India is its second biggest market for Unilever after the US in terms of revenue. Almost 60% of their business comes from emerging markets.
Its Indian arm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., is known for brands like Red Label, Brooke Bond, Lipton, Horlicks, Boost, Bru, Kissan, Knorr, Hellmann's, Kwality Wall's, and Magnum.
ATNi categorizes Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Tanzania and Vietnam as low and lower middle-income countries.
The ATNi index assessed 30 major food and beverage companies this year based on parameters like nutrient profile models, portfolio improvement, responsible labelling and marketing, etc.
Of this, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Mondelez and PepsiCo are major players in the Indian market. They derive just about 11-38% of overall sales from healthier products, which is far from ATNi’s target of achieving 50% of sales from healthier products by 2030. In terms of the products, only 16% of Unilever's portfolio has met the healthier threshold, while that of Pepsico's is 28%, Nestle's is 25% and Mondelez's is 10%.
Products sold in high-income markets contained more micronutrients compared to those sold in lower-middle income markets, noted ATNi.
Meanwhile, a few companies have adopted government-endorsed nutrient profile models, although this applies only in certain geographies. For instance, PepsiCo, that sells Lay's chips and Tropicana juice, has set a target to increase the sales of products meeting a nutri-score of A/B. However, this initiative applies only to its snack portfolio in the European Union.
"To date, voluntary efforts by companies have been insufficient to ensure widespread and strong nutrition-related performance," according to the report. "The policymakers and governments should introduce policies around mandatory front-of-pack labelling, making products high in fat, sugar, or salt more expensive, making healthier foods more affordable, and marketing restrictions."
India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India is working to enforce the declaration of nutritional information such as total sugars, salt, and saturated fat on packaged foods companies. However, experts say that the country requires a clearer definition of what constitutes unhealthy versus healthy food. Without this distinction, junk food could potentially lead to the next significant health crisis.