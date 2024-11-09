Packaged Food Makers Sell Products With Low Health Ratings In India: Report

Global packaged food giants such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Kellanova, Nestle, Lotte and Mars have been found to sell less healthy products in low-income countries including India, according to the fifth edition of the Global Access to Nutrition Index 2024.

The independent index, published by the Access to Nutrition Initiative — a global nonprofit organisation — revealed significant discrepancies in health star ratings. In low-income countries, the average score for food companies' products was 1.8 compared to 2.3 in high-income countries. According to the index, products are rated from 1 to 5 points on the health star rating system, with scores above 3.5 considered healthier. This is the first index to separate scores by income level.

"The rising use of weight loss medications has started to disrupt the packaged foods sector in high-income countries, creating pressure on food companies to look for new product lines and markets," the ATNi report stated. "Many multinationals are also increasingly deriving more revenue from low and middle-income countries than from high income countries."

India is its second biggest market for Unilever after the US in terms of revenue. Almost 60% of their business comes from emerging markets.

Its Indian arm, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., is known for brands like Red Label, Brooke Bond, Lipton, Horlicks, Boost, Bru, Kissan, Knorr, Hellmann's, Kwality Wall's, and Magnum.