Food Regulator's Battle Against 'Healthy Labels' Only Half Won

Representational image for heath drinks. (Photo Courtesy: PixaHive)
If Bournvita is not a health drink, what category does it fall under? How is it acceptable to consume unhealthy products? Should India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, consider revoking the licence of such brands to protect the health of the consumer or introduce an additional label on the front of packaged-food items to more clearly indicate whether they pose a health risk?These are questions that ...