Oriana Power Inks Rs 375-Crore Deal With Maharashtra Discom For Solar Plant

Oriana Power Ltd. announced on Wednesday that it has won a contract from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for the construction of a 75-megawatt alternating current solar power plant.

According to the terms and conditions of the contract, it involves the implementation of feeder level solarisation under 'Component C' of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan scheme with land and transmission line.

The project is to be completed within 12 months, according to the exchange filing.

"The contract, spanning over 25 years, underscores our dedication to long term partnerships and the provisions of renewable energy services. We are pleased to announce that the project has been granted central financial assistance, (subsidy) of approximately Rs 78 Crores that will be disbursed as per the terms and conditions of order, further enhancing its viability and enabling us to deliver cost effective solutions," the company stated in the filing.