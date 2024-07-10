"Oriana Power Ltd. announced on Wednesday that the company received a new order worth Rs 155 crore for a 40 MWp solar plant in Rajasthan under the captive segment.The scope of work of the company will be engineering, procurement and construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of solar power plant, as per the exchange filing.The time period by which the order is to be executed is nine months, while the operation and maintenance period is 25 years from the commissioning date..Shares of Oriana Power closed 3.26% lower at Rs 2,295 per share, as compared to a 0.45% decline in the Sensex..GE Power India To Sell Hydro And Gas Power Business Through Slump Sale"