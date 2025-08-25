OpenAI Posts First Job Openings In India After Announcing New Delhi Office

Days after setting up a local unit in India, OpenAI has announced its first job opening for India. The three positions that have opened in the company are in the sales team that will be responsible for the sales, support, marketing and partnership.

According to the OpenAI website, the three account director positions that have opened are for digital natives, large enterprise and strategies teams.

The account director for digital natives will manage and support a portfolio of customer accounts from initial engagement to successful deployment and renewal. The company, known for its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, is looking for someone with more than seven years of selling platform-as-a-service or software-as-a-service.

OpenAI is looking for someone with over 10 years of experience in selling PaaS/SaaS and consistently meeting targets of $2 million per year. The candidates applying for the position will have to manage a few key accounts and help convert potential customers to clients.

Similarly, the account director, strategics will lead the accounts function and support the recruitment and onboarding of team members. The candidates must have over 14 years of experience and should have met a target of $2 million annually or over three years.

"The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader — amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” said OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman in an official statement.

This comes after the company on Friday announced that it has officially set up a unit in India with plans to open its first office in New Delhi later this year. This is amid the fourfold growth that ChatGPT has seen in India in the last year.

The company last week also launched a more affordable monthly plan at below $5 to woo customers in India — ChatGPT’s second-largest market by users. It also offers a basic free plan and other premium paid subscriptions.