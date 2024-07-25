Ola To Unveil Electric Auto In Next Six Months, Car Not On The Cards

Ola Electric Pvt. is planning to unveil a production-ready version of the electric autorickshaw in the next six months, according to a company executive with knowledge of the launch plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity. An electric car is not in the works as of now, the person said.

But even before that, Ola Electric will launch its first electric motorcycle on Aug. 15. Founder CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teased the motorcycle in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.