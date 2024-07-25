Ola To Unveil Electric Auto In Next Six Months, Car Not On The Cards
Ola’s key focus area continues to be electric scooters and motorcycles, a production-ready version of which will be unveiled on Independence Day.
Ola Electric Pvt. is planning to unveil a production-ready version of the electric autorickshaw in the next six months, according to a company executive with knowledge of the launch plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity. An electric car is not in the works as of now, the person said.
But even before that, Ola Electric will launch its first electric motorcycle on Aug. 15. Founder CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teased the motorcycle in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.
Ola’s key focus continues to be electric scooters, and motorcycles that will be unveiled on Independence Day, the person quoted earlier said.
The electric three-wheeler has been under development for close to three years now. It will compete with the likes of Mahindra Treo, Piaggio Ape E-City and Bajaj Auto’s RE in the segment.
A spokesperson for Ola refused to comment on the matter, citing a SEBI gag order ahead of an IPO.
(This is a developing story.)