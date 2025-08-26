Ola Electric's Top-Selling Gen 3 Scooters Qualify For Benefits Under PLI Scheme

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. on Tuesday said it is eligible for benefits under the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its top selling Gen 3 scooter portfolio.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company received the 'Certification for Compliance' with eligibility assessment requirements under the PLI scheme for automobile and auto components sector, according to a stock exchange filing.

The certification was granted by the Automotive Research Association of India under the aegis of the Ministry of Heavy Industries to all seven Ola S1 Gen 3 scooters. The PLI certification makes Ola Electric eligible for incentives ranging from 13% to 18% of the determined sales value (DSV) until 2028.

The Gen 3 portfolio comprise S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh and represents a majority of the company’s current sales, as per a statement.

S1 Pro Sport deliveries are set to commence in January 2026, while deliveries of S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh start this Navratri.