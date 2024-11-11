Discounts Hit Ola Electric's Q2 Show But Launch Pipeline That Includes Electric Three-Wheeler Lifts Stock

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s second quarter show stuttered when compared to April to June, 2024 period. The reported margins disapponeted due to higher discounts and warranty costs only added to this.

A HSBC research report has maintained its price target for the stock at Rs 110 per share, which is a 47% upside from the current market price of Rs 75.40 a share, as of 1:15 pm on Monday.

It is noteworthy that the company has a launch pipeline of around 20 products over the next two years. Here is an analysis of what led to the quarterly margin contraction, outlook on product launches and what to expect on profitability going forward.