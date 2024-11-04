TVS Regains No. 2 Position In Electric Two-Wheelers, Ola's Discounts Help Strengthen Leadership

For the second quarter, the company reported a 13% YoY revenue growth but average selling prices declined 1% YoY to Rs 75,100, due to higher sales of cheaper electric scooter variants. Despite lower average selling prices, the company’s Ebitda margin came in at 11.7%, up 70 basis points compared to last year. Brokerages had estimated Ebitda margins at 11.1%. Operating profit grew 20% YoY to Rs 1,080 crore.

TVS has also not yet booked the PLI benefits in first half of fiscal 2025, although it is eligible for the same. This will be another positive benefit on Ebitda margins whenever accrued.

According to Motilal Oswal, TVS’ robust performance in EVs demonstrates its adaptability and resilience to changing market dynamics, reassuring investors that the company is evolving into a tech-agnostic play. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. also expects the company to continue to work on improving its profitability and factors in 150 bp expansion in margin over FY24-27E.