LIC Gets Nearly 11% Of NTPC Green IPO, Invests Over Rs 1,000 Crore

India's largest life insurer Life Insurance Corp. of India got over 10% of the NTPC Green Energy IPO.

LIC invested Rs 500 crore in the IPO as an anchor investor. The anchor lock-in will be released after 30-days and 90-days.

The life insurance major invested an additional Rs 593.2 crore in the initial public issue that was overall subscribed 1.94 times at close on Nov. 22. In total, LIC held 1.2% in the green energy major ahead of listing, garnering nearly 11% of the Rs 10,000 crore IPO.

The NTPC Green IPO saw qualified institutional buyers subscribe 3.51 times, retail portion was also subscribed 3.75 times. The non-institutional portion, between Rs 2–10 lakh, was subscribed 1.39 times, while large NII portion, that is, over Rs 10 lakh application amount, remained under-subscribed at 0.61 times. The IPO saw eligible shareholders portion subscribed 1.59 times, while employee portion remained under-subscribed at 0.84 times.