NTPC Green Energy To Set Up Renewable Energy Projects Worth Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Andhra Pradesh

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. has signed an agreement to set up renewable energy projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh, state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

The pact has been inked with the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh or NREDCAP—the state-run body in-charge of generate electricity through renewable sources.

"The focus will be on 25 GW solar/wind, 10 GW pumped storage, and 0.5 MMTPA green hydrogen," Naidu posted on social media platform X.

This project will create over one lakh jobs, and position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of India's green energy revolution, the chief minister added.