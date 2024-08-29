NTPC Commissions First Phase Of Bhainsara Solar PV Project

NTPC Ltd., India's largest power producer, announced the commissioning of the first phase of the Bhainsara Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the state-owned company declared that 160 megawatts out of the 320-MW project under NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd. have become commercially operational as of Aug. 28.

NTPC Renewable Energy is a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. through its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

This development pushes the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group to 76,294 MW.

In a related development earlier this month, NTPC had announced that as part of the government's plan to add 80 GW of thermal power capacity by 2030, it will develop 26 GW of proposed capacity as a brownfield expansion closer to the coal mines.

Shares of the company closed 0.50% higher at Rs 409.05 per share, compared to a 0.40% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.