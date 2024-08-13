NTPC To Add 26-GW Brownfield Thermal Capacity To Economise Cost

As part of the Indian government's plan to add 80 GW of thermal power capacity by 2030, NTPC Ltd. will develop 26 GW of proposed capacity as a brownfield expansion closer to the coal mines, a senior company official said.

Expanding power projects that are attached to the pit-head coal mines or that are closer to such mines will help save on cost compared to setting up greenfield projects, Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC, told analysts recently.

“The completed cost (inflation-adjusted cost) of these projects will come to Rs 10–11 crore per megawatt, while the tariff will be between Rs 3.5–Rs 5/kWh,” Singh said. All the projects will be on a regulated cost-plus basis, and no capacity will be on merchant power, he added.

“We believe its (NTPC’s) regulated equity base will increase with the addition of 26 GW of thermal capacity. An expanding renewable energy pipeline and foray into new business verticals of green hydrogen and pumped hydro storage would drive growth,” Rupesh Sankhe, vice president and power analyst at Elara Securities, said.