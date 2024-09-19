NTPC Approves Investment Worth Rs 20,922 Crore For Two Power Projects

NTPC Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Thursday a total investment of Rs 20,922 crore across two major power projects, according to exchange filings.

The board accorded investment approval for stage II (1x800 MW) of the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project in Odisha at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 11,131 crore.

It has also accorded investment approval for the stage III (1x800 MW) of the Sipat Super Thermal Power Project at an estimated cost of Rs 9,790.9 crore in Chhattisgarh.