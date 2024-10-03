US Biosecure Act Offers No Visible Benefit To India In Near-Term, Says Quadria's Amit Varma

The US Biosecure Act is unlikely to have an effect on Indian pharma companies in the near term, according to Quadria Capital’s managing partner Amit Varma.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Varma said that the effects will only be visible after two to three years.

The Biosecure Act aims to reduce the United States' dependence on Chinese companies for biopharma manufacturing.

It prohibits US federal agencies and companies from procuring services and equipment from “biotechnology companies of concern”.

“The US Biosecure Act is about the hype around China plus one. There is a lot of commentary around China plus one and everybody believes that the next thing that will happen is suddenly India will be on the map and things will change,” Varma said.

He believes that these kinds of big events take time.

“While the Biosecure Act is still running through the final stages through Congress, I think this has a medium to long-term benefit to India but you are not going to see any changes in the next 12 to 24 months,” Varma explained.

His observations were in sync with the assessment of InCred Asset Management fund manager Aditya Khemka who also said that the move would take two to three years to show any impact on the Indian pharma sector.

“Pharma is a regulated sector – you have dossiers, so many files, so many compliances to be met before you can produce the first commercial batch. It can take two to three years to get the file transferred from a Chinese CDMO or to add an Indian CDMO to a Chinese CDMO product,” Khemka told NDTV Profit on Monday.

Amit Varma further noted that Indian pharma companies needed to step up as well to prove that they could fill in the gap left by the imminent exit of Chinese CDMOs.

“But again, when it comes to manufacturing and that too specialised manufacturing it is a 24 to 36-month cycle and you will start to see changes thereof,” he said.

Indian pharmaceutical companies, in the last two days, have faced scrutiny from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Pharma players like Biocon and Lupin have received up to six observations from the USFDA.

Commenting on this ongoing development, Varma said that more scrutiny and inspection are required because this is how quality begins to play out.

“The flurry that we are seeing is because a lot more pharma outsourcing is moving into India, we would expect the FDA to make sure that they are maintaining certain quality thresholds,” he said.

The analyst also noted that the enhanced scrutiny was the new normal and was here to stay.