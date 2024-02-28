Specialisation Key Theme For Pharma, Healthcare: Quadria Capital's Amit Varma

The past couple of years have been challenging for contract development and manufacturing organisations since the sector is not able to pass on the entire cost of manufacturing to customers, Varma told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association's Vriddhi 2024 conference in Pune.

But the overall scale and size of the industry are growing due to the benefits of economies of scale. The CDMOs are entering sub-sectors and getting more specialised, according to Varma.

While the sector will not be as attractive as the other segments of healthcare, it will see a turnaround, he said.