'No Hustling 24/7': Noida Entrepreneur Says His Company Registered 200% Growth With 6-Hour Work Days
DigiWhistle co-founder CA Deepak Bhati says that ambition is defined by results, not the number of hours spent working, pointing to his company’s rapid growth as proof.
Deepak Bhati, a chartered accountant and co-founder of Noida-based influencer marketing agency DigiWhistle, has raised questions about the belief that long working hours directly translate into higher productivity and professional success.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Bhati said that he does not subscribe to the idea of working 12 to 14 hours a day. "Most days, I only work 5-6 hours," he wrote, adding that the remainder of his day is often spent reading, thinking, spending time with his daughter, or “simply doing nothing.”
Bhati added that this approach had not undermined his ambition. Instead, he emphasised the success of DigiWhistle, the Noida-based influencer marketing agency he co-founded, which has recorded a 200% revenue growth in the last two years. "None of this came from 'hustling 24/7.' It came from focusing on the right things," he said.
For Bhati, the focus on outcomes rather than hours is central to how he views productivity. "It's not the hours that define you. It's the outcomes," he wrote. He suggested that working patterns should not be judged by duration alone but by whether they enable professional and personal growth. "So, if 6 hours work for you – great. If 16 hours work for you – great," he said.
He went on to frame the issue as one of individual choice and fulfilment, asking, "The real question is – are you happy? Are you productive? Are you growing?"
Bhati's reflections challenge the notion that ambition is best demonstrated through long hours and visible effort. Instead, he said, results should be the true marker of professional drive. "Because the number of hours doesn’t prove your ambition. Your results do," he said.
By highlighting his own experience, Bhati has underlined the fact that balancing work and personal life can still lead to business success.
His post suggests that productivity depends more on focus, good decisions and meaningful effort than putting in long hours.
As co-founder of a company that has expanded significantly, Bhati’s perspective adds to the ongoing debate around work-life balance and evolving ideas of work culture across companies, especially in the startup industry.