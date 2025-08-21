'No Hustling 24/7': Noida Entrepreneur Says His Company Registered 200% Growth With 6-Hour Work Days

Deepak Bhati, a chartered accountant and co-founder of Noida-based influencer marketing agency DigiWhistle, has raised questions about the belief that long working hours directly translate into higher productivity and professional success.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Bhati said that he does not subscribe to the idea of working 12 to 14 hours a day. "Most days, I only work 5-6 hours," he wrote, adding that the remainder of his day is often spent reading, thinking, spending time with his daughter, or “simply doing nothing.”

Bhati added that this approach had not undermined his ambition. Instead, he emphasised the success of DigiWhistle, the Noida-based influencer marketing agency he co-founded, which has recorded a 200% revenue growth in the last two years. "None of this came from 'hustling 24/7.' It came from focusing on the right things," he said.