No Airtel Involvement In Bharti's $4-Billion Investment In BT Group, Says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Enterprises Ltd.'s latest investment in UK firm British Telecom does not involve Airtel, which operates in India, said Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal in an interview.

"This is a good and long-term investment to improve BT Group’s performance and pooling ideas to enhance the company’s operations," he said, adding, "We have had investments in the UK for a long time. This is a move to put more of our capital into the UK, a country that has a deep and close relationship with India."

Bharti Enterprises' latest investment aligns with its broader strategy of expanding the global footprint while leveraging its strong foundation in India, Mittal said.

Bharti Enterprises Ltd. announced on Monday a significant investment in British telecommunications giant BT Group Plc.

The acquisition, valued at approximately $4 billion, will make Bharti the largest shareholder in BT Group with a 24.5% stake.

The shares will be purchased through Bharti Televentures UK Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Global. This move further cements Bharti's presence in the global telecom market.

"It’s very difficult to buy such stock in the market. It takes a long period of time and there are uncertainties of pricing and finding a willing seller," Mittal said.

