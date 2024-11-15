Niva Bupa To Meet Irdai's Expense Mandate By FY26, CEO Says After Listing

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. is on track to meet the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s requirement to limit management expenses to 35% by the next financial year, assured Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Krishnan Ramachandran.

Last year, the IRDAI had mandated a single management expense limit of 35% of gross premium written in a financial year for standalone health insurers.

Ramachandran told NDTV Profit that this requirement will be met as the company scales its business.

“As of the last financial year, we were at Rs 5,600-plus crores. So we are gaining scale. And as we gain scale, our expense ratios will come down. And we are confident that we will comply with IRDAI’s requirement of being 35% plus allowances for a standalone player by FY26,” he said.

The top executive explained that the company’s expense ratio was higher because it was in an “investment mode”.

“We have grown in employee strength, (and are) close to 9,000 employees. We have increased our number of offices, our distribution partners, launched a number of products, and technology investments,” Ramachandran said.

“So, for all of those reasons, our expense ratio has been heightened. Of course, it shows up in our above-industry-growth number,” he added.