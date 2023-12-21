NIIF To Invest Rs 675 Crore In GMR's Bhogapuram Airport In Andhra Pradesh

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. will invest Rs 675 crore in the upcoming greenfield airport being developed by GMR Airports Ltd. in Andhra Pradesh's Bhogapuram.

The fund will invest in GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd., a special purpose vehicle which will develop and operate the Bhogapuram airport, GMR said in a statement on Thursday.

"This marks NIIF’s second airport investment, after its investment in GMR Goa International Airport Ltd., which operates Manohar International Airport in Goa, was completed in April 2023," it said.

The transaction envisages a primary investment by NIIF in the form of compulsorily convertible debentures to be issued by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport, the company said.

"Our growing partnership with NIIF is a further testament of GMR’s credibility as an airport infrastructure developer and the future of the aviation industry in the country," said GBS Raju, business chairman–airports, GMR Group.

In 2020, GVIAL was awarded the concession to develop and operate the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport to the north of Visakhapatnam, under a 40-year design-build-finance-operate-and-transfer model.

The phase-1 capacity is expected to be up to 60 lakh passengers per annum and with a total capacity of up to 4 crore passengers per annum.

"NIIF believes that Bhogapuram International Airport will strengthen aviation infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, playing a pivotal role in the region’s economic progress in the coming years," said Vinod Giri, managing partner–master fund at NIIF.